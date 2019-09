- As a father was waiting for his child to be dismissed from an elementary school in St. Petersburg, his weapon caught the attention of a school safety officer.

The incident occurred Thursday at Perkins Elementary School, located at 2205 18th South. The officer noticed the handgun underneath 37-year-old Joshua Lorenzo's clothing as he waited outside the school.

Administrators contacted the St. Petersburg Police Department, and officers found the handgun under his shirt, they said.

Lorenzo was arrested for having a weapon on school grounds. Police did not say whether he had a concealed carry permit. In Florida, it is against the law to bring a weapon on school property -- whether you have a concealed carry permit, or not.

Continue reading below