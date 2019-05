- Police in St. Petersburg are searching for a pair that was caught on camera stealing a purse with a gun inside.

Security video from outside Grassroots Kava House showed a woman grabbing a white purse from underneath a table around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, while the man with her stood by and watched.

Investigators said the victim was a short distance away taking a phone call when the purse was stolen.

"To make matters more serious, there was a gun inside the purse," police said in their Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the theft is urged to call St. Pete police at 727-893-7780 or text an anonymous tip to TIP-411.

