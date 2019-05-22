A decision could be handed down on whether a Riverview father, charged in a deadly attack on his family, is competent to stand in his own trial.

Ronnie O’ Neal is accused of killing his girlfriend and daughter, and nearly killing his 8-year-old son. His mental state has been the focus of the case for well over a year. Doctors who evaluated O’Neal are expected to testify whether he is fit to stand trial, or not.

Last fall , a trio of doctors came to the same conclusion for the court: O’Neal was not competent to stand trial. He has spent the past six months in a state mental facility, where doctors there said he no longer meets the standards to be involuntarily committed.