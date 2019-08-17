Foster care children have always had a special place in Tami Martin's heart. As a guardian ad litem for the Family Court system in Pinellas County, she has supported and mentored kids in foster care homes for years.
She always felt sad for those children who "aged out" of the system and seemed to be lost on their own, so recently she decided to take this mission to the next level, and she created a nonprofit to help them.
"My mission is to empower and engage foster care youth by providing them with resources and advocacy programs that will help," Martin said.