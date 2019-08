- After a standoff that lasted for eight hours in south St. Petersburg, a robbery suspect -- suspected of shooting a store employee -- was arrested, police say.

St. Petersburg police said the suspect entered a Family Dollar, located at 1701 4th Street South, just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. They said the individual robbed the clerk at gunpoint. Before taking off, they said he shot the employee.

A large police presence quickly formed following the shooting and police said they cornered the armed robber in a field west of the Family Dollar store. Just before 7 a.m., police announced they had the suspect in custody.

A police perimeter was initially set up between 15th Ave. S. and 18th Ave. S. and between 3rd St. S. and 7th St. S. All streets were closed with police warning residents that the suspect is armed and dangerous.

The employee has non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital. There is no word on what was stolen.

Police said they will provide additional details on the suspect's arrest later this morning.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.