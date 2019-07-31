< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. I won!': 94-year-old veteran wins $6.5 million from lottery ticket he almost threw away"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/boom-i-won-94-year-old-veteran-wins-65-million-from-lottery-ticket-he-almost-threw-away">‘BOOM! I won!': 94-year-old veteran wins $6.5 million from lottery ticket he almost threw away</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/red-tide-task-force-funding-renewed-15-years-after-program-was-shuttered"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/DeSantis_announces_renewed_Red_Tide_Task_1_7569356_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Red Tide Task Force funding renewed 15 years after program was shuttered"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/red-tide-task-force-funding-renewed-15-years-after-program-was-shuttered">Red Tide Task Force funding renewed 15 years after program was shuttered</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/nachtman-jury-deliberates-8-hours-before-asking-questions-about-charges">Nachtman jury deliberates 8 hours before asking questions about charges</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/woman-walks-into-animal-shelter-asking-for-2-dogs-with-the-most-special-needs-then-adopts-them">Woman walks into animal shelter asking for 2 dogs with the most special needs, then adopts them</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/boom-i-won-94-year-old-veteran-wins-65-million-from-lottery-ticket-he-almost-threw-away">‘BOOM! Armed robber who shot Family Dollar employee arrested, police say Armed robber who shot Family Dollar employee arrested, police say By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 31 2019 04:49AM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 07:04AM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-421260045").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-421260045").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421260045" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - After a standoff that lasted for eight hours in south St. Petersburg, a robbery suspect -- suspected of shooting a store employee -- was arrested, police say.</p><p>St. Petersburg police said the suspect entered a Family Dollar, located at 1701 4th Street South, just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. They said the individual robbed the clerk at gunpoint. Before taking off, they said he shot the employee.</p><p>A large police presence quickly formed following the shooting and police said they cornered the armed robber in a field west of the Family Dollar store. Just before 7 a.m., police announced they had the suspect in custody.</p><p>A police perimeter was initially set up between 15th Ave. S. and 18th Ave. S. and between 3rd St. S. and 7th St. S. All streets were closed with police warning residents that the suspect is armed and dangerous.</p><p>The employee has non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital. Bay Area counties step up efforts to combat spread of hepatitis A
By Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 02 2019 04:33PM EDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 05:44PM EDT

The statewide battle against hepatitis A is now in full force. Florida officials declared a public health emergency Thursday in an effort to combat the spread of the disease.

"What this will do is allow us to have a different posture. We'll be able to work with the CDC to not only get resources but also personnel," said Governor Ron DeSantis during a press conference Friday.

For the governor, the solution is simple.

Judge: Prosecutors will stay on Drejka case
By Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 02 2019 02:16PM EDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 05:30PM EDT

A motion to remove prosecutors from the Michael Drejka case was denied Friday, paving the way for the trial to proceed as scheduled Aug. 19.

Three motions were up for consideration during Friday's full day of hearings.

Judge Joseph Bulone denied the defense's motion to remove the prosecutor from the case, following a confrontation between Markeis McGlockton's father and the defendant outside the courtroom. The defense argued a prosecutor who witnessed the interaction should have done something about it, but didn't.

Tow trucks called to remove vehicles from flooded Vinoy parking garage
By Dan Matics, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 02 2019 04:35PM EDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 04:40PM EDT

Heavy rain Thursday evening caused the lower level of the Vinoy hotel's valet garage to flood .

Close to 28 vehicles were either heavily damaged or destroyed.

After lots of waiting, some frustrated guests were escorted into the garage Friday to get a first look at the damage. Florida officials declared a public health emergency Thursday in an effort to combat the spread of the disease." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bay Area counties step up efforts to combat spread of hepatitis A</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 04:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 05:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The statewide battle against hepatitis A is now in full force. Florida officials declared a public health emergency Thursday in an effort to combat the spread of the disease.</p><p>"What this will do is allow us to have a different posture. We'll be able to work with the CDC to not only get resources but also personnel," said Governor Ron DeSantis during a press conference Friday. </p><p>For the governor, the solution is simple.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/drejka-hearings-could-determine-prosecution-s-future" title="Judge: Prosecutors will stay on Drejka case" data-articleId="421843861" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Question_remain_about_surveillance_video_0_7569226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Question_remain_about_surveillance_video_0_7569226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Question_remain_about_surveillance_video_0_7569226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Question_remain_about_surveillance_video_0_7569226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Question_remain_about_surveillance_video_0_7569226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Motions remain undecided regarding whether a jury will hear about McGlockton’s criminal history and that he had marijuana in his pocket at the time of the incident. The judge said he will take those up next Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge: Prosecutors will stay on Drejka case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 02:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 05:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A motion to remove prosecutors from the Michael Drejka case was denied Friday, paving the way for the trial to proceed as scheduled Aug. 19.</p><p>Three motions were up for consideration during Friday's full day of hearings. </p><p>Judge Joseph Bulone denied the defense's motion to remove the prosecutor from the case, following a confrontation between Markeis McGlockton's father and the defendant outside the courtroom. The defense argued a prosecutor who witnessed the interaction should have done something about it, but didn't.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tow-trucks-called-to-remove-vehicles-from-flooded-vinoy-parking-garage" title="Tow trucks called to remove vehicles from flooded Vinoy parking garage" data-articleId="421869266" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Water_finally_empties_from_flooded_Vinoy_0_7569076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Water_finally_empties_from_flooded_Vinoy_0_7569076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Water_finally_empties_from_flooded_Vinoy_0_7569076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Water_finally_empties_from_flooded_Vinoy_0_7569076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Water_finally_empties_from_flooded_Vinoy_0_7569076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Heavy rain Thursday evening caused the lower level of the Vinoy hotel’s valet garage to flood." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tow trucks called to remove vehicles from flooded Vinoy parking garage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 04:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Heavy rain Thursday evening caused the lower level of the Vinoy hotel’s valet garage to flood .</p><p>Close to 28 vehicles were either heavily damaged or destroyed.</p><p>After lots of waiting, some frustrated guests were escorted into the garage Friday to get a first look at the damage.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var href="/news/local-news/nachtman-jury-deliberates-8-hours-before-asking-questions-about-charges"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_20190803014354"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Nachtman jury deliberates 8 hours before asking questions about charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-walks-into-animal-shelter-asking-for-2-dogs-with-the-most-special-needs-then-adopts-them"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A woman adopted two dogs, Sam (R) and Brutus, after walking through a North Carolina humane society’s front doors and saying, “which two dogs have been here the longest, with the most special needs?” (Photo Courtesy: Asheville Humane Society)" title="20190802_104507 THUMB_1564790121651.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman walks into animal shelter asking for 2 dogs with the most special needs, then adopts them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boom-i-won-94-year-old-veteran-wins-65-million-from-lottery-ticket-he-almost-threw-away"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="lottery-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘BOOM! 