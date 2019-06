- Police in St. Petersburg are searching for a 19-year-old man who has been missing since Friday morning.

Investigators said they are searching for Dalton G. Miles, who suffers from a chronic condition and is fed through a feeding tube.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Miles was last seen Friday around 10:30 a.m. at his home in the 3800 block of Pompano Drive SE.

Police said his family is extremely concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.