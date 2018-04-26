St. Pete suspect who stole car with baby inside arrested, police say

- St. Petersburg police arrested a man accused of carjacking a vehicle with a baby inside, they say.

Police announced Thursday morning they arrested 19-year-old Rashad Webb. He was spotted before 2 a.m. St. Petersburg police say they attempted to do a traffic stop, but he sped away. Stop sticks were deployed and he stopped his vehicle in the 2200 block of 15th Avenue South. Webb was taken into custody.

He was wanted for stealing a car on Monday from the Gateway on 4th apartments. According to police, Webb said when he realized there was a baby in the car, he dropped the child off in a parking lot, where the child was found uninjured later. The car was found abandoned later that day.

Police say he was arrested on several charges including, child abuse and auto theft. Webb has been arrested 27 times in Pinellas County since he was 10 years old, they say.

