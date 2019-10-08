< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> State prosecutors want pipe bomb suspect to stay behind bars By Mariah Harrison, FOX 13 News 
Posted Oct 08 2019 08:31AM EDT
Updated Oct 08 2019 08:32AM EDT  data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431628052-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431628052-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/michelle%20kolts%20first%20appearance_1570537852148.jpg_7690631_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431628052-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/michelle%20kolts%20first%20appearance_1570537852148.jpg_7690631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431628052-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="michelle kolts first appearance_1570537852148.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/michelle%20kolts_1570200928452.jpg_7687303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431628052-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="michelle kolts_1570200928452.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-431628052-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/state-prosecutors-want-pipe-bomb-suspect-to-stay-behind-bars";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Mariah\x20Harrison\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/state-prosecutors-want-pipe-bomb-suspect-to-stay-behind-bars">Mariah Harrison, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 08:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 08:32AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" Related Headlines

Sheriff: Wimauma woman made two dozen pipe bombs class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Sheriff: Wimauma woman made two dozen pipe bombs</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WIMAUMA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Prosecutors have said Michelle Kolts, accused of making 24 pipe bombs, is too dangerous to let out of jail, and they want a judge to deny her bond.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/hillsborough-sheriff-wimauma-woman-made-two-dozen-pipe-bombs">Kolts was arrested Thursday</a> in Wimauma, after deputies discovered components to make dozens of pipe bombs at her home, along with several additional weapons including BB guns and knives.</p><p>Kolts' parents share a home with their daughter, and called authorities after discovering the items last week. </p><p>Michelle Kolts is charged with 24 counts of making a destructive device with intent to harm. 