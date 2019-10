Related Headlines Sheriff: Wimauma woman made two dozen pipe bombs

- Prosecutors have said Michelle Kolts, accused of making 24 pipe bombs, is too dangerous to let out of jail, and they want a judge to deny her bond.

Kolts was arrested Thursday in Wimauma, after deputies discovered components to make dozens of pipe bombs at her home, along with several additional weapons including BB guns and knives.

Kolts' parents share a home with their daughter, and called authorities after discovering the items last week.

Michelle Kolts is charged with 24 counts of making a destructive device with intent to harm. She made her first appearance in court on Saturday.

PREVIOUS: Sheriff: Parents called Hillsborough deputies after finding 24 pipe bombs in daughter's room

Continue reading below

In a motion filed over the weekend prosecutors wrote, "The Defendant poses a threat to the community," the filing goes on to say, " There is a substantial probability that the Defendant committed such crime, the factual circumstances of the crime indicates disregard for the safety of the community and the victim, and there are no conditions of release reasonably sufficient to protect the community from the risk of physical hand to persons."

A Hillsborough County judge is expected to review the motion and deliver a ruling during a court hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday.