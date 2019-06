- Amidst a severe thunderstorm, emergency crews are responding to flooding and minor storm damage in parts of southern Pinellas County.

An apparent structure collapse was reported in Gulfport in the area of 49 Street S and 15th Avenue S. There's no immediate word of any injuries.

The National Weather Service reported a wind gust of 50 mph at nearby Clam Bayou Nature Park at about that time.

Meanwhile, street flooding was becoming an issue in some areas of St. Petersburg. Water along 5th Avenue N and nearby streets was interfering with the evening commute.

Duke Energy reported over 4,000 customers without power as of 6 p.m.

