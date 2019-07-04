< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416322271-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416322271-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/slide%20in%20hillsborough%20river%20courtesy%20Joey%20Wannamaker_1562269574193.jpg_7476586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416322271-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo courtesy Joey Wannamaker </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/slide%20in%20hillsborough%20river%20courtesy%20Joey%20Wannamaker_1562269574193.jpg_7476586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416322271-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="slide in hillsborough river courtesy Joey Wannamaker_1562269574193.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/still-2019-07-04-16h50m04s766_1562273536120_7476767_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416322271-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="still-2019-07-04-16h50m04s766_1562273536120.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/still-2019-07-04-16h50m10s215_1562273536124_7476768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416322271-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="still-2019-07-04-16h50m10s215_1562273536124.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416322271-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/slide%20in%20hillsborough%20river%20courtesy%20Joey%20Wannamaker_1562269574193.jpg_7476586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy Joey Wannamaker" title="slide in hillsborough river courtesy Joey Wannamaker_1562269574193.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo courtesy Joey <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Wannamaker" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Wannamaker</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/still-2019-07-04-16h50m04s766_1562273536120_7476767_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-07-04-16h50m04s766_1562273536120.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/still-2019-07-04-16h50m10s215_1562273536124_7476768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-07-04-16h50m10s215_1562273536124.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/still-2019-07-04-16h50m04s766_1562273536120_7476767_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-07-04-16h50m04s766_1562273536120.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/still-2019-07-04-16h50m10s215_1562273536124_7476768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-07-04-16h50m10s215_1562273536124.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/storms-soak-tampa-disrupting-independence-day-parties" data-title="Storms soak Tampa, disrupting holiday parties" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/storms-soak-tampa-disrupting-independence-day-parties" addthis:title="Storms soak Tampa, disrupting holiday parties" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/storms-soak-tampa-disrupting-independence-day-parties";var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-416322271").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-416322271").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416322271" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines416322271' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/weather/heat-advisory-issued-on-fourth-of-july-holiday-in-tampa-bay"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/65635895_2458376274396919_5360971362754101248_n_1562233974287_7475038_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Heat advisory issued on Fourth of July holiday</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-bay-area-independence-day-fireworks-schedule-2019"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/fireworks%20over%20tampa%20bay_1561750188085.jpg_7454533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Tampa Bay area Independence Day fireworks</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/everything-you-need-to-know-about-tampa-s-boom-by-the-bay"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/still-2019-07-01-16h58m03s368_1562014714088_7461194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Evrything you need to know about Boom by the Bay</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A severe storm soaked Independence Day revelers in downtown Tampa on Thursday and even sent some inflatable slides drifting down the Hillsborough River, but the rain is expected to clear out by fireworks time this evening.</p><p>It was around 2 p.m. when a strong storm popped up in northern Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. As the storm grew, it slid southeast, pummeling Tampa with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Pea-sized hail was reported in the Channelside area, and crowds who had gathered along the Hillsborough River ahead of tonight's fireworks had to head inside.</p><p>Among the casualties were the bounce houses at Armature Works. Joey Wannamaker told FOX 13 high winds blew tents and inflatable bounce houses and slides into the water.</p><p>"You see it on the news all the time -- a bounce house taking off flying. But it was pretty exciting to see an actual bounce house get up in the air and take off and fly into the river," he offered. The National Weather Service had earlier <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/heat-advisory-issued-on-fourth-of-july-holiday-in-tampa-bay">issued their third heat advisory of the summer for the Tampa Bay area</a> -- the first year since 2010 with more than one such advisory. </p><p>Areas that did not get rain were still experiencing feels-like temperatures of 105 or more.</p><p>FOX 13 chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto said the storms should clear out by dark, in time for the first-ever Boom by the Bay fireworks display in Tampa.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Cooling storms doing their thing. Pleasant 78° right now in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tampa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tampa</a>. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/alligator-could-be-connected-in-death-of-person-found-in-st-pete-mangroves" title="Alligator could be connected to death of person found in St. Pete mangroves" data-articleId="416285012" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/st%20pete%20death%20investigation%20scene_1562256499132.jpg_7476310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/st%20pete%20death%20investigation%20scene_1562256499132.jpg_7476310_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/st%20pete%20death%20investigation%20scene_1562256499132.jpg_7476310_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/st%20pete%20death%20investigation%20scene_1562256499132.jpg_7476310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/st%20pete%20death%20investigation%20scene_1562256499132.jpg_7476310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Alligator could be connected to death of person found in St. Pete mangroves</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 02:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A body -- surrounding by gators -- was found in the mangroves of a St. Petersburg lake, and a medical examiner team is working to determine a cause of death.</p><p>People spending their Thursday morning at Lake Maggiore Park spotted the body. Since there were alligators in the area, first responders have to carefully move the body to a safe location, said Yolanda Fernandez, spokesperson for the St. Petersburg Police Department.</p><p>She said there are signs alligators may have interfered with the body, but it is too early to tell whether it occurred before or after the death of the individual.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/officials-warn-of-zero-tolerance-gunfire-policy-ahead-of-independence-day-weekend" title="Officials warn of ‘zero tolerance' gunfire policy ahead of Independence Day weekend" data-articleId="416257823" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/V-CELEBRATORY%20GUNFIRE%207A_WTVTfdc0_146.mxf.00_00_22_51.Still001_1562245020171.jpg_7475174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/V-CELEBRATORY%20GUNFIRE%207A_WTVTfdc0_146.mxf.00_00_22_51.Still001_1562245020171.jpg_7475174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/V-CELEBRATORY%20GUNFIRE%207A_WTVTfdc0_146.mxf.00_00_22_51.Still001_1562245020171.jpg_7475174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/V-CELEBRATORY%20GUNFIRE%207A_WTVTfdc0_146.mxf.00_00_22_51.Still001_1562245020171.jpg_7475174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/V-CELEBRATORY%20GUNFIRE%207A_WTVTfdc0_146.mxf.00_00_22_51.Still001_1562245020171.jpg_7475174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials warn of ‘zero tolerance' gunfire policy ahead of Independence Day weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew McClellan, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 08:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 12:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are out with a warning on July 4th: celebrating by firing gunshots into the air will not be tolerated. </p><p>Independence Day is a typical time when some people decide gunfire is an appropriate way to celebrate.</p><p>"Illogical thinking we agree, because we all know that what goes up must come down; and in these cases, it's bullets moving at deadly speed," a spokesperson for the Hernando County Sheriff's office said in a statement. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pedestrian-dies-in-palm-harbor-crash" title="Pedestrian dies in Palm Harbor crash" data-articleId="416237409" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/EAST%20LAKE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT.mpg.05_28_19_29.Still002_1562235896246.jpg_7475042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/EAST%20LAKE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT.mpg.05_28_19_29.Still002_1562235896246.jpg_7475042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/EAST%20LAKE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT.mpg.05_28_19_29.Still002_1562235896246.jpg_7475042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/EAST%20LAKE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT.mpg.05_28_19_29.Still002_1562235896246.jpg_7475042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/EAST%20LAKE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT.mpg.05_28_19_29.Still002_1562235896246.jpg_7475042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pedestrian dies in Palm Harbor crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 06:25AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 10:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A deadly crash in Palm Harbor claimed the life of a pedestrian. </p><p>The northbound lanes of East Lake Road at Woodlands Boulevard were blocked for a few hours as Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigated the accident. They said the victim, a 34-year-old Jeffrey Korth, died from his injuries on the way to a hospital.</p><p>Troopers said the driver stayed at the scene. 