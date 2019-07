- A severe storm soaked Independence Day revelers in downtown Tampa on Thursday and even sent some inflatable slides drifting down the Hillsborough River, but the rain is expected to clear out by fireworks time this evening.

It was around 2 p.m. when a strong storm popped up in northern Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. As the storm grew, it slid southeast, pummeling Tampa with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Pea-sized hail was reported in the Channelside area, and crowds who had gathered along the Hillsborough River ahead of tonight's fireworks had to head inside.

Among the casualties were the bounce houses at Armature Works. Joey Wannamaker told FOX 13 high winds blew tents and inflatable bounce houses and slides into the water.

"You see it on the news all the time -- a bounce house taking off flying. But it was pretty exciting to see an actual bounce house get up in the air and take off and fly into the river," he offered. "The wind actually started to blow it up the river."

There were no reports of any injuries.

Continue reading below

The rain cooled off another hot day in Tampa. The National Weather Service had earlier issued their third heat advisory of the summer for the Tampa Bay area -- the first year since 2010 with more than one such advisory.

Areas that did not get rain were still experiencing feels-like temperatures of 105 or more.

FOX 13 chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto said the storms should clear out by dark, in time for the first-ever Boom by the Bay fireworks display in Tampa.