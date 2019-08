- The University of South Florida is encouraging students and parents to download its safety app ahead of the start of the new semester. It's called "USF Safe".

The free smartphone app provides quick access to:

Emergency Contacts (On and Off Campus)

Numbers Customized for Each Campus

Safety Resources in One Place

Access to Existing Support Resources

USF Bulletin Board for Ongoing Situations

Interactive and Searchable Maps

Location Sharing and Friend Walk

Mobile Blue Light (Beacon)

The mobile "blue light" function is for emergencies and allows users to request USF Police respond to their location with the click of a button.

Users can also make emergency phone calls and report tips to USF Police.

For more information: https://www.usf.edu/administrative-services/university-police/your-safety/usf-safe-app.aspx

