- This is one vending machine you'll want your kids to use!

Lithia Springs Elementary unveiled their new Bookworm Vending Machine, where students can get free books.

Hillsborough County Public Schools said students can earn tokens as rewards. Those tokens can then be used in the vending machine for a book of their choice that they get to keep.

The machine offers a selection of up to 20 different book titles, and can hold between 200 and 300 books, according to the manufacturer.

Donations from the PTA as well as an anonymous donor paid for the machine, the school district said.

