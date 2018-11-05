Students run restaurant at Northeast High

- Wednesdays from 11 to 12:30 p.m., Viking Bistro welcomes the public for lunch.

"It's a completely student-run project that we have for all of our seniors," explained chef instructor Curtis Serata.

The restaurant at Northeast High School in St. Petersburg is part of their culinary program.

"It gives us experience as students in the actual food industry," said student Sarah Gruber.

Students do everything, from managing the restaurant to waiting tables and even preparing the meals.

"We change the theme every week. So this week it was a Hawaiian luau," said Gruber.

"It's helping the students experience different cultures and cuisines," explained Serata.

And it's a great deal for customers.

"It's $10 for a three-course meal," said Serata.

He couldn't be more proud.

"It's cool to see their eyes light up when they exceed expectations,” he offered.

"They're testing us seeing how we can deal with everything, seeing how we can run our restaurant. It's a really good experience," added student Mitchell McDermott.

Viking Bistro is cash only. For more information, visit https://www.pcsb.org/domain/1371

or go to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NEHIBistro/