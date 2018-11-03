Suspect charged after man found dead in car in St. Pete

- St. Petersburg police say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle last week.

On October 29, Derrick L. Williams, Jr., 29, was found inside a vehicle, in the 100-block of 38th St N., with a single gunshot wound to the head,

The initial call came in just after 9 p.m. from someone who said they heard a car crash and saw a driver slumped in a grey sedan.

When officers arrived, they found Williams in the vehicle, which was still running. He was deceased.

Saturday, police announced 19-year-old Lashaud Golden was arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted felony murder, carjacking, and delinquent in possession of a firearm.

Golden was arrested October 30 day after the shooting for an unrelated carjacking/shooting police said.