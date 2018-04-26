Suspect followed victim home, pistol-whipped him, Tampa police say

- Police are searching for an unknown man who followed a victim home from a gas station to rob him, they say.

Tampa police released surveillance photos of the suspect in hope that someone in the community can recognize him. They say he recently followed the victim home from the 7-Eleven at Columbus Drive and Himes Avenue.

When the victim pulled up to his home and exited his vehicle, the suspect ran up behind him with a firearm, demanding the victim’s wallet, police say. Quickly after, “a struggle ensued” and the suspect pushed the victim to the ground, pistol-whipping him.

Investigators say the victim yelled for help and warned him there were cameras in the area. The suspect ran eastbound towards North Boulevard, where he left a newer, black Nissan with chrome handles and trim, parked at the corner.

Nothing was stolen, police say, and the victim had non-life threatening injuries to his arm and face. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 or www.crimestopperstb.com.