h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Suspect on the run after woman's body found in Pasco County apartment fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Suspect on the run after woman's body found in Pasco County apartment&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/suspect-on-the-run-after-woman-s-body-found-in-pasco-county-apartment" data-title="Suspect on the run after woman's body found in Pasco County apartment" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/suspect-on-the-run-after-woman-s-body-found-in-pasco-county-apartment" addthis:title="Suspect on the run after woman's body found in Pasco County apartment"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417877105.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417877105");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417877105-417877430"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/brian%20wilson_1562979125898.jpg_7519456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/brian%20wilson_1562979125898.jpg_7519456_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/brian%20wilson_1562979125898.jpg_7519456_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/brian%20wilson_1562979125898.jpg_7519456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/brian%20wilson_1562979125898.jpg_7519456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417877105-417877430" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/brian%20wilson_1562979125898.jpg_7519456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/brian%20wilson_1562979125898.jpg_7519456_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/brian%20wilson_1562979125898.jpg_7519456_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/brian%20wilson_1562979125898.jpg_7519456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 12 2019 08:49PM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 09:10PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-417877105").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-417877105").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417877105" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Deputies say an armed and dangerous suspect is on the run from Pasco County, possibly heading toward Orlando.</p><p>The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the woman was shot to death Friday at the Pasco Woods apartment complex in Wesley Chapel.</p><p>Deputies believe 34-year-old Brian Wilson, of Windermere, killed her and then took off.</p><p>Wilson was described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and having brown hair and eyes. Wilson might be driving his 2010 red Chevrolet Malibu LTZ with Florida tag LBFN06.</p><p>Deputies suspect he's headed toward Orlando, near where he lives in Windermere.</p> <div id='continue-text-417877105' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-417877105' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417877105' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417877105', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417877105'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>They say Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or his car should call 911 immediately.</p><p><strong>This is a developing story. Some of them are even ditching their cars and buying golf carts. Soon, you’re likely to see even more on the streets." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dunedin's golf cart culture getting boost thanks to expanded road access</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 05:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 06:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Golf carts are a way of life in Dunedin and the people there wouldn’t have it any other way.</p><p>Some of them are even ditching their cars and buying golf carts. Soon, you’re likely to see even more on the streets.</p><p>People drive around to see each other. Everybody waves.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/mote-marine-scientists-test-products-to-battle-red-tide" title="Mote Marine scientists test products to battle red tide" data-articleId="417844667" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Mote_testing_spray_to_battle_red_tide_0_7518697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Mote_testing_spray_to_battle_red_tide_0_7518697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Mote_testing_spray_to_battle_red_tide_0_7518697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Mote_testing_spray_to_battle_red_tide_0_7518697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Mote_testing_spray_to_battle_red_tide_0_7518697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Inside a lab at Mote Marine scientists are testing compounds to battle red tide." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mote Marine scientists test products to battle red tide</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 06:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 06:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Inside a lab at Mote Marine, scientists are testing compounds to battle red tide. </p><p>"We will be able to tell how much toxins and what type of those brevetoxins are," said Mark Leone, an intern with Florida Gulf Coast University. </p><p>They're testing different compounds to reduce and eliminate the toxins. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-schools-to-hire-dozens-of-crossing-guards-for-middle-schools" title="Hillsborough schools to hire dozens of crossing guards for middle schools" data-articleId="417832805" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Hillsborough_to_hire_78_school_crossing__3_7518739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Hillsborough_to_hire_78_school_crossing__3_7518739_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Hillsborough_to_hire_78_school_crossing__3_7518739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Hillsborough_to_hire_78_school_crossing__3_7518739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Hillsborough_to_hire_78_school_crossing__3_7518739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For Hillsborough County Middle Schools, crossing guards were once a luxury that simply didn't exist. It was a problem that was putting students' lives in jeopardy." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hillsborough schools to hire dozens of crossing guards for middle schools</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 05:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For Hillsborough County Middle Schools, crossing guards were once a luxury that simply didn't exist. 