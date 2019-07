- Deputies say an armed and dangerous suspect is on the run from Pasco County, possibly heading toward Orlando.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the woman was shot to death Friday at the Pasco Woods apartment complex in Wesley Chapel.

Deputies believe 34-year-old Brian Wilson, of Windermere, killed her and then took off.

Wilson was described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and having brown hair and eyes. Wilson might be driving his 2010 red Chevrolet Malibu LTZ with Florida tag LBFN06.

Deputies suspect he's headed toward Orlando, near where he lives in Windermere.

They say Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or his car should call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.