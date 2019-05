- The driver of a street sweeper was killed after rear-ending a dump truck in rural Polk County this morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was stopped turn left into the Hilochee Wildlife Management Area from Old Grade Road a few minutes before 9 a.m. That’s when the street sweeper failed to stop and slammed into the back of the truck.

The sweeper caught fire after the crash. The driver, as yet unnamed, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Old Grade Road remains closed at the scene.

