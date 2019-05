- Chocolate, vanilla, or swirl?

People in St. Petersburg were offered free ice cream in celebration of Jon Boyd's 26th birthday.

The St. Pete resident threw a city-wide birthday party for himself to raise awareness for a special cause.

"It’s been overwhelming, it’s been exciting, but it’s been really cool to see the community coming together,” said Boyd, who shared a sweet treat with dozens of strangers of all ages Wednesday afternoon.

Boyd's mission is to raise awareness for Birthday Candles for Kids, a non-profit that throws birthday parties for foster and homeless children in Pinellas County.

"I couldn’t imagine going my entire life without hearing the words 'Happy Birthday,” said Chelsea Hage, who founded Birthday Candles for Kids in 2016.

Since then, the organization has thrown at least 50 parties and thanks to Wednesday's ice cream extravaganza, the non-profit raised nearly $3,000.