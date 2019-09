- Fire and rescue crews from around Tampa Bay are ready to roll out and head east to assist counties that will likely be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Relief and rescue crews from law enforcement agencies in Hillsborough, Pasco, Citrus, and Hernando counties deployed Monday morning. Agencies in Palm Harbor and Tampa have also supplied fire engines and ambulances. Altogether, there are five engines, five ambulances, and more than 30 crew members.

Those rescue teams arrived at the Orange County Convention Center, putting them as close to the east coast as they can be. Hurricane Dorian is projected to follow a northern path along the coast.

The relief and rescue crews will be performing light search, and rescue tasks. Many of them will also standby to respond to routine 911 calls in counties that need extra manpower.

Teams have been told to be ready to stay on the road for at least five days.

