Tampa Bay Rays collecting donations for Bahamas, offering game tickets in return fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Tampa Bay Rays collecting donations for Bahamas, offering game tickets in return&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/tampa-bay-rays-collecting-donations-for-bahamas-offering-game-tickets-in-return" data-title="Tampa Bay Rays collecting donations for Bahamas, offering game tickets in return" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/tampa-bay-rays-collecting-donations-for-bahamas-offering-game-tickets-in-return" addthis:title="Tampa Bay Rays collecting donations for Bahamas, offering game tickets in return"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427640350.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427640350");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427640350-427640325"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/rays%20supply%20drive_1567762687495.jpg_7642573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/rays%20supply%20drive_1567762687495.jpg_7642573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/rays%20supply%20drive_1567762687495.jpg_7642573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/rays%20supply%20drive_1567762687495.jpg_7642573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/rays%20supply%20drive_1567762687495.jpg_7642573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427640350-427640325" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/rays%20supply%20drive_1567762687495.jpg_7642573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/rays%20supply%20drive_1567762687495.jpg_7642573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Sep 06 2019 05:38AM EDT class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-427640350").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-427640350").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427640350" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines427640350' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/70-volunteer-pilots-take-relief-items-to-bahamas-from-st-pete"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/sol%20relief_1567548584166.jpg_7635685_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>70 volunteer pilots take relief items to Bahamas</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Starting Friday, the Tampa Bay Rays will be collecting supplies and donations at Tropicana Field.</p><p>Those who are interested can drop off items in Parking Lot 9, which can be found at the corner of 9th Street South and 4th Avenue South. In return, donors can get two tickets to Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.</p><p><strong>Fans can donate on the following dates and times:</strong></p><p>- Friday, September 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.<br>- Saturday, September 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.<br>- Sunday, September 8 from 9 a.m. to noon</p><p><strong>The most-needed items -- per the Bahamian government's request -- are:</strong></p> <div id='continue-text-427640350' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-427640350' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-427640350' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-427640350', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '427640350'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>- Tents (that can fit between four to six people)<br>- AA, AAA and D batteries<br>- Tarps<br>- Work gloves<br>- Heavy duty trash bags <br>- Sunscreen and bug spray<br>- Flashlights and headlamps<br>- Solar phone chargers and phone battery packs<br>- Small battery-operated fans<br>- Pet food</p><p>The donations <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/70-volunteer-pilots-take-relief-items-to-bahamas-from-st-pete">will be flown to the Bahamas by the non-profit group, Sol Relief</a>, a group dedicated to disaster relief in the U.S. and the Caribbean. </p><p>To directly donate to Sol Relief, supplies can be delivered to St. Pete Air at 107 8th Ave SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.</p><p>Sol Relief asks only to bring items on its list of needs, which can be found at <a href="https://solrelief.org/dorian/">https://solrelief.org/dorian/</a>. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Footage__Man_robs_victim_in_wheelchair_0_7635167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Footage__Man_robs_victim_in_wheelchair_0_7635167_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Footage__Man_robs_victim_in_wheelchair_0_7635167_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Footage__Man_robs_victim_in_wheelchair_0_7635167_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Footage__Man_robs_victim_in_wheelchair_0_7635167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police in Tampa are hoping you can help them identify a brazen Ybor City robber who grabbed the wallet of a wheelchair-bound victim." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police arrest suspect accused of stealing wallet from wheelchair-bound victim</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 11:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 02:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a wallet from a wheelchair-bound victim in Ybor City last month.</p><p>Tampa police said a Crime Stoppers tip led them to arrest 28-year-old Steven Tack for the crime, which happened outside the Columbia Restaurant on August 7.</p><p>Surveillance footage shared by police showed the male suspect walking down the sidewalk outside the iconic restaurant. He could then be seen sneaking up behind his victim to grab the wallet from the man's shirt pocket. He then ran away from the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-sentenced-to-28-years-for-fatally-stabbing-man-who-spat-on-his-bmw" title="Man sentenced to 28 years for fatally stabbing man who spat on his BMW" data-articleId="427565370" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Convict_complains_about_28_year_sentence_0_7641489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Convict_complains_about_28_year_sentence_0_7641489_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Convict_complains_about_28_year_sentence_0_7641489_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Convict_complains_about_28_year_sentence_0_7641489_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Convict_complains_about_28_year_sentence_0_7641489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Facing decades in prison, Teddy Baltimore Smith passed on apologizing to the family of the man he killed for spiting on his car. Instead, he chose to blame the victim for provoking him." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man sentenced to 28 years for fatally stabbing man who spat on his BMW</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 02:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Facing decades in prison, Teddy Baltimore Smith passed on apologizing to the family of the man he killed for spitting on his car. Instead, he chose to blame the victim for provoking him.</p><p>"He pulled up on me and spit on me, know what I'm saying? After I asked him please not to do that, I don't know how come he did that, " questioned Smith.</p><p>In August, a jury convicted Smith of killing Gilbert Serna for spitting out of a truck window. Serna was the passenger in this utility truck when he spat out the window and it landed on Smith's black BMW .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/three-arrested-in-deadly-oldsmar-home-invasion" title="Three arrested in deadly Oldsmar home invasion" data-articleId="427689779" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/three%20oldsmar%20murder%20suspects_1567791105965.jpg_7643274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/three%20oldsmar%20murder%20suspects_1567791105965.jpg_7643274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/three%20oldsmar%20murder%20suspects_1567791105965.jpg_7643274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/three%20oldsmar%20murder%20suspects_1567791105965.jpg_7643274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/three%20oldsmar%20murder%20suspects_1567791105965.jpg_7643274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Three arrested in deadly Oldsmar home invasion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 01:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 01:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three men were arrested in a fatal shooting at an Oldsmar home.</p><p>Pinellas County detectives arrested 37-year-old Kleatis Webb Jr., 34-year-old Eric Melucci, and 32-year-old Jason Botes following the murder, which occurred just after midnight on August 22. That morning, deputies arrived after the home, located at 3740 Shore Boulevard, after receiving a report of an armed person.</p><p>When they arrived, they found the victim, 35-year-old James Knoll Jr., with a gunshot wound to the head. They said he passed away at the home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Featured Videos class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/new-art-exhibit-at-usf-bends-reality"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Charley_s_World___The_Return_of_the_Real_2_7643244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Charley_s_World___The_Return_of_the_Real_2_20190906165746"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New art exhibit at USF bends reality</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-police-search-for-suspect-who-stole-34-000-from-out-of-state-victim"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Tampa_police_search_for_fraud_suspect_0_7643144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tampa_police_search_for_fraud_suspect_0_20190906161634"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa police search for suspect who stole $34,000 from out-of-state victim</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-arrest-suspect-accused-of-stealing-wallet-from-wheelchair-bound-victim"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/steven%20tack%20wheelchair%20robbery_1567782302530.jpg_7642927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="steven tack wheelchair robbery_1567782302530.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police arrest suspect accused of stealing wallet from wheelchair-bound victim</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Most Recent https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/518--12_1567793912291_7643321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/518--12_1567793912291_7643321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/518--12_1567793912291_7643321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FDOT&#x20;image" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Crash closes I-4 eastbound lanes in Plant City</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/orourke-renews-call-for-mandatory-buyback-of-some-weapons-rifles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/GettyImages-1160459709_1567793213177_7643096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/GettyImages-1160459709_1567793213177_7643096_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/GettyImages-1160459709_1567793213177_7643096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/GettyImages-1160459709_1567793213177_7643096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/GettyImages-1160459709_1567793213177_7643096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Josh&#x20;Brasted&#x2f;FilmMagic&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>O'Rourke calls for mandatory buyback of AK-47, AR-15 rifles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/three-arrested-in-deadly-oldsmar-home-invasion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/three%20oldsmar%20murder%20suspects_1567791105965.jpg_7643274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/three%20oldsmar%20murder%20suspects_1567791105965.jpg_7643274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/three%20oldsmar%20murder%20suspects_1567791105965.jpg_7643274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/three%20oldsmar%20murder%20suspects_1567791105965.jpg_7643274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/three%20oldsmar%20murder%20suspects_1567791105965.jpg_7643274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Three arrested in deadly Oldsmar home invasion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/here-s-why-you-shouldn-t-dump-your-sandbags-on-the-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/sandbags_1567000712346_7621768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/sandbags_1567000712346_7621768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/sandbags_1567000712346_7621768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/sandbags_1567000712346_7621768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/sandbags_1567000712346_7621768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Here's why you shouldn't dump your sandbags on the beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/coast-guard-angels-return-from-bahamas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/still-2019-09-06-13h24m08s922_1567791066993_7643187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/still-2019-09-06-13h24m08s922_1567791066993_7643187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/still-2019-09-06-13h24m08s922_1567791066993_7643187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/still-2019-09-06-13h24m08s922_1567791066993_7643187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/still-2019-09-06-13h24m08s922_1567791066993_7643187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Coast Guard "angels" return from Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> 