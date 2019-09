Related Headlines 70 volunteer pilots take relief items to Bahamas

- Starting Friday, the Tampa Bay Rays will be collecting supplies and donations at Tropicana Field.

Those who are interested can drop off items in Parking Lot 9, which can be found at the corner of 9th Street South and 4th Avenue South. In return, donors can get two tickets to Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Fans can donate on the following dates and times:

- Friday, September 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Saturday, September 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Sunday, September 8 from 9 a.m. to noon

The most-needed items -- per the Bahamian government's request -- are:

- Tents (that can fit between four to six people)

- AA, AAA and D batteries

- Tarps

- Work gloves

- Heavy duty trash bags

- Sunscreen and bug spray

- Flashlights and headlamps

- Solar phone chargers and phone battery packs

- Small battery-operated fans

- Pet food

The donations will be flown to the Bahamas by the non-profit group, Sol Relief, a group dedicated to disaster relief in the U.S. and the Caribbean.

To directly donate to Sol Relief, supplies can be delivered to St. Pete Air at 107 8th Ave SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sol Relief asks only to bring items on its list of needs, which can be found at https://solrelief.org/dorian/. A monetary donation can also be made on the website.