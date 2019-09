- A German sky taxi company has Tampa on its radar as one of its launch sites.

"We are one of the sites Lilium is potentially looking at," Pinellas County Commissioner Janet Long told the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

Lilium Aviation is an aviation company that held a successful test flight of an electric jet in Munich and is considering different testing sites in 2025 for its sky taxis.

"When I heard about them I was intrigued," Long said. She recently learned about the company after having a lunch meeting with Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano.

