- Troopers are partly blaming weather for the death of a driver in downtown Tampa this afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the as-yet unnamed man was driving north along Interstate 275 around 1:45 p.m. Just north of the Dale Mabry Highway exit, he lost control in the rain and his Hyundai Genesis slammed into the median guardrail.

The driver was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

