- As a Tampa man was "catching Pokemon," a deputy quickly noticed there were drugs in his possession, officials said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Jonathan Ortiz Wednesday morning at Beacon Meadows Park. Deputies said they were patrolling the area when they saw Ortiz parked in the closed county park. Ortiz claimed he was catching wild Pokemon at the park, according to the deputies.

Deputies said that they quickly observed visible marijuana while Ortiz was trying to catch the Pokemon.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found 3.5 grams of cocaine, 5.5 pounds of THC oil, and one pound of marijuana.

Ortiz was arrested on numerous drug-related charges.

