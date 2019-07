- A local man bought one pretty lucky scratch-off ticket: he's the first person to win the Florida Lottery's new "$2,500 a week for life" game.

According to lottery officials, 51-year-old Gregory Montgomery purchased the $5 ticket from Johan Food Mart in Tampa.

Montgomery chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,015,000.

The "$2,500 a week for life" scratch-off tickets launched July 1. The odds of winning the top prize are one in 7.5 million.

