Tampa police investigate deadly hit-and-run on causeway

- The Tampa Police Department is looking for a driver who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway early Saturday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the causeway near Ben T. Davis Beach.

According to detectives, the crash involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles, and the driver of the motorcycle was killed. His name has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.

The victim's motorcycle struck the rear end of a pick-up truck that had made a U-turn at the Ben T. Davis traffic light. The impact caused the victim to be ejected from his motorcycle and land in the roadway. The victim was subsequently struck by two additional vehicles while lying in the roadway.

One of these vehicles remained at the scene and the other fled westbound on the CCC. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who can help officers find the missing driver should call Tampa Police.

