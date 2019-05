- Tampa police are searching for a suspected porch pirate.

They said a concerned citizen captured video of the suspect, who allegedly took an Amazon package from a front porch in the 9500 block of North Tampa Street on May 5. The woman is seen starting to walk back down the street with the package in her hand.

The female suspect ripped the package open before tossing the wrapping in a nearby garbage bin. She was last seen in the 9300 block of North Highland Avenue.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.



