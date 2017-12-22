Tampa police searching for second driver in fatal crash

- Police are searching for the second driver involved in a fatal crash in early December.

On December 5 before 11 a.m., Tampa police say two trucks were sitting at a red traffic light on Sligh Avenue and Florida Avenue. Witnesses said Joseph Obregon was the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup and revved his engine while waiting at the traffic light. He then quickly took off causing the truck to lose traction. The white pick-up truck next to him mimicked the same and sped off heading westbound on Sligh Avenue.

According to a media release, the trucks reached a speed estimated to be 70 mph in the 35 mph zone. Obregon’s truck slammed into a 2008 Toyota RAV 4 that was crossing Sligh Avenue from south to north on Highland Avenue. The impact caused the RAV 4 to hit a light pole, leading to the death of the passenger, 78-year-old William Swartz.

Obregon’s truck hit another vehicle, causing minor injuries to the driver, investigators say. Obregon was arrested that day, which was also his 31st birthday.

On Friday, police released surveillance video showing the white pick-up truck that fled the scene in hopes of finding the driver. Anyone with information on the identity of the driver is asked to contact Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.