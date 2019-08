- The outdoor shaded area and seafood restaurant along downtown Tampa's waterfront are expected to open in a week, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reports.

Big Rays Fish Camp and the Sail Plaza, formerly known as the Sail Pavilion, along the Riverwalk are scheduled to open Aug. 9, Tampa Convention Center National Sales and Marketing Manager Juan Lopez said.

This will be the second location for Big Ray’s Fish Camp, bringing the fishing shack-themed seafood restaurant to Tampa’s downtown for the first time.

The project reimagined the space around the 360-degree bar The Sail, adding new amenities like upgraded/expanded restrooms, additional seating, shade structures, and a full kitchen for Big Ray’s Fish Camp.

