- Looking for love in Florida? You might want to be wary about cheaters.

Ashley Madison, a dating site that bills itself as 'the original destination for married dating and the global leader for affairs,' released a ranking of the top 20 cities in the U.S. for infidelity -- and the Tampa Bay area ranks among the most unfaithful.

In all, four Florida cities made the list. Orlando took the top spot in the country, while Tampa and St. Pete came in at Nos. 9 and 14, respectively. Hialeah, in Miami-Dade County, made the 11th spot on the list.

"Orlando, home to the Magic Kingdom, now gives a whole new meaning to the 'Most Magical Place on Earth' after taking the number one spot on the list from last year's winner, Seattle," the company said in a press release. "Other Florida cities; Tampa, Hialeah, and St. Petersburg, also find themselves on the list telling us that the Sunshine State is primed for some sizzlin' summer lovin'."

Ashley Madison said the data was based on signups on their website between June 21, 2018 and Sept. 22, 2018.

The company suffered a high-profile hacking incident in 2015 that left the personal data of over 37 million users vulnerable.