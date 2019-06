- A local retail store is offering free preparedness courses for the public on a monthly basis.

On Tuesday, "5.11 Tactical Tampa" -- a store that offers military-grade equipment and clothing -- partnered with "Lifehold Strategic" to offer an in-store class showing how to stop critical bleeding in an emergency situation. Attendees will be a part of the hands-on course, learning different response techniques to use when encountering a variety of difference emergencies and wounds.

"This is our way to give back to the community," said Eric Onufrak, the assistant store manager.

The course is a part of their Always Be Ready (ABR) academy, "We try to have two to three classes per month," said store manager Christina MacMiller.

Tuesday's course starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m., and attendees will be certified upon completion.

The next ABR course is scheduled for July, and will focus on fitness and nutrition. 5.11 Tactical is a Tampa retail store offering military grade equipment and clothing.

For more information on the ABR Academy, call 813-265-0491, or visit the 5.11 Tactical Facebook page.