- CrossFit seems to be all the rage right now and it seems to appeal to those who like the group setting.

"I think because it's such a team atmosphere and everyone is suffering together...you're sort of bonding to battle," explained Sue Velott. "It's so encouraging, everybody is cheering each other on, you always have a coach and it's always such a welcoming environment."

Velott has been doing CrossFit since late 2012 and remembers her first day like it was yesterday.

"I was scared to death," she recalled. "I was like T-Rex arms after that first day. I was coaching volleyball serving like this and my kids are making fun of me."

CrossFit Westchase is known as a competitor's gym. But some don't even realize that the talent is among some of the best in the world. Last year at the CrossFit Games, Sue placed tenth in her age group in the world. In 2013, she finished in 8th place.

"I'm happy with how I look, I feel good -- other than my knee. I will never not do CrossFit," she said. "I hope to be in my 80s in here. Granted, I wont be putting 125 pounds over my head but I hope to still be deadlifting that weight. I just keeps me moving. It's what I do for fun."