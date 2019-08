Related Headlines Deputies search for missing baby, teenage mother

- Tuesday was the last time anyone heard from a teenage mother and her 6-month-old son.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office made a plea to the public Thursday for information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Ana Francisco-Miguel and her son, David Francisco.

Officials say she was on foot when she left her home in Plant City with her baby.

"The family has no idea where she could have gone. They have no idea where she could be at this moment. As a matter of fact, people have been asking around and still don't know where they might be," said Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Joseanett Diaz-Sanchez. "They usually have some type of contact with her on a daily basis and they just don't know where she is. She has a baby and being so young, he needs special care. She has the right to go anywhere she wants but we just want to make sure she's okay."

Investigators said Ana was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink lettering and black leggings. She has black hair and brown eyes, is approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 95 lbs. The baby boy is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs 25 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Continue reading below

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.