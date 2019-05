- A teen from South Africa was critically injured following a traffic crash in Clearwater.

Police said 15-year-old Maximus Gianniokis was crossing Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just east of U.S. Highway 19 on Tuesday evening when he was struck by a vehicle. The westbound lanes were closed during the investigation.

It appears the Gianniokis was crossing against a red light, detectives said. He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

As of Wednesday morning, the victim remained in critical condition.

Continue reading below