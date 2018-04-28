Teens arrested for Manatee County car burglaries

- Three teenagers are in trouble for a rash of car burglaries.

Manatee County Deputies said the suspects are 15 and 17-years-old.

Surveillance cameras in the River Crest and Gates Creek neighborhoods recorded the suspects, and deputies were able to quickly connect the teens to the burglaries.

The suspects were seen by several people walking around checking door handles. Deputies said they got into five vehicles.

Someone saw the teens walking around the neighborhood and called 9-1-1.

Deputies arrested the teens and returned the stolen items to the rightful owners.