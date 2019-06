- Three teenagers are under arrest after police say they broke into a Tampa Police impound lot early Friday morning. It happened on South 34th Street just south of Adamo Drive.

Police say the teenagers cut a hole in a fence in an attempt to steal dirt bikes. Motion sensors detected someone was on the lot and alerted officers to respond.

Officials say the three teens tried to run away, but they were eventually stopped by police and a K-9 officer. All three teenagers were taken into custody. The K-9 ended up biting one of them. It's unclear how badly they were hurt.

Police haven't said what charges will or may be filed against the three teenagers. Tampa police say trespassing has been an issue at the impound lot in the past.

