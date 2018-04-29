Thousands compete in St. Anthony's Triathlon

- The 35th annual St. Anthony’s Triathlon in St. Pete was held Sunday morning, bringing thousands of athletes from around the world.

It was a test of endurance for some, and a tribute for others.

Calin Cannellas was diagnosed with bone cancer at 13, she was dead at 14. Her friends, Lauren Sellers and Lauren Lamoutte, dedicated this year’s race to her memory.

“She was a really strong girl. She loved swimming. She loved everything to do with athletics. She really wanted to be in the Olympics,” said Sellers.

“She was never centered on herself, she always was caring for everyone else,” explained Lamoutte.

The race has become a staple in the area, even reshaping the city itself. John Hollenhorst is proof.

“I did it last year. Loved it. We drove home to Wisconsin the next day, sold our house and moved here in August, said Hollenhorst.

Last year’s event brought more than 3,000 competitors from 41 different states and 8 countries. Organizers say they expect this year’s final numbers to be even more.

