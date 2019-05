- To more quickly respond to threats, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is ramping up its intelligence unit.

“We’ve got to be [ready], every moment of the day,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told FOX 13.

Judd says the sheriff’s office is made aware of threats every day. Some are called in. Others are discovered by his staff, who comb the social media sites and message boards.

Right now, if a threat comes in during business hours, intelligence experts determine if it's credible. If it comes in after hours, during the middle of the night or on a holiday, an intelligence expert may have to be called in.

Judd says that is no longer good enough.

“We’re not taking any chances anymore,” Judd said.

The sheriff's office's intelligence unit will soon have someone on the clock, around the clock.

Right now, his staff is trying to work out logistics, re-allocate manpower, and juggle schedules.

“If at the end of the day, they need more staff, whether that’s 1, 2, 3, I’ll add it because people’s lives are worth it,” Judd said.

The new system is scheduled to be in place by the beginning of the next school year.