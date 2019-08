- Kids have been back in school for a couple of weeks, but students are already being distracted by verbal and written threats. It's keeping law enforcement agencies on their toes.

This week, officials in Hernando, Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Polk counties have investigated threats made by students and, in one case, disturbing comments allegedly made by a teacher.

According to Lakeland police, a teacher at Lakeland High School told students if he were a school shooter, he would put explosive devices on students to rack up a higher body count. The teacher, Keith Cook is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

In Hillsborough County, a 12-year-old student at Burns Middle School sent a Snapchat threatening to shoot up a school. She was charged Thursday with making a written threat to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

An 18-year-old at Gibbs High School in Pinellas County was also arrested Thursday. Investigators said Brandon Scott made a threatening comment in his class, in front of an adult and other students.

Earlier in the week, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office investigated three school threats in one day. All of them were ultimately cleared and deputies said students weren't in any danger.

It is clear, agencies aren't taking any chances, despite the strain it puts on them.

"We have to take every single threat as if it is a true threat to our most precious, which is our students," said Lt. David Lewis, with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Lewis said last year, about 70% of school threats his team investigated were false alarms that did not require arrests or full-blown investigations, but deputies still put a lot of time and effort into each case.

"Countless hours throughout the year, I wouldn't even be able to quantify the number," Lewis said.

Agencies vow to investigate anything that raises red flags, and have encouraged the public to continue reporting suspicious comments, social media posts, or rumors.

However, officials also want students and staff to choose their words carefully because what they may think is a meaningless joke, can trigger an investigation.