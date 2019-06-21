One of the allegations involve a K-9 dog and his handler Cliff Baltzer who says a Sergeant threatened to euthanize the dog and blame the death on him on social media after Baltzer challenged a complaint filed against him.
To prevent the dog from being euthanized, the suits says Baltzer bought the dog from the sheriff's office for $8,500.
"Some are suicidal. Some are fighting for their lives. Some are in fear for their lives. Some fled the state. They are unemployed many of them can't get a job because of these false allegations against them," McGuire said.
Posted Jun 21 2019 04:27PM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 10:22PM EDT
Agents with the FBI escorted Rachelle Smith and her 4-year-old son, Dexter through Tampa International Airport Friday after the two spent nearly 10 months halfway across the world from one another.
Smith has been in an international custody battle with her son's father, Ali Salamey, who took him to Lebanon last August. Officials say Salamey used international passports to take his son out of the country during a scheduled visitation here in the U.S.
However, at the time, Salamey was under court order not to take Dexter out of Hillsborough County.
Posted Jun 21 2019 06:36PM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 10:37PM EDT
Jonathan Kendrick thought a 78-year-old grandmother Loreta Jackson would be an easy target.
Prosecutors say he broke into her home, beat her to death with her own vacuum cleaner, stole her cell phone and $20, and took off.
That was nearly four years ago. Now, Kendrick is going to trial on murder charges but before he gets in front of a jury, his defense says some evidence being used by the prosecution should not be allowed.
Posted Jun 21 2019 07:20PM EDT
A Tampa couple is switching up their vacation plans as reports of recent deaths in the Dominican Republic have left them on edge.
John Anderson and Vicki Gilliam had a vacation planned for January. The couple was excited to add the Dominican Republic to their growing list of visited destinations.
"I think it's a beautiful country," said Anderson.