Three baby hawks rescued by Sarasota County firefighters

- It took a team to rescue three baby hawks in Sarasota County after their mom was poisoned, officials said.

On Thursday, firefighters with the Sarasota County Emergency Services assisted The Wildlife Center of Venice. Firefighters ventured up a tree using a ladder truck to rescue the three young hawks.

Somehow, the mother hawk was poisoned, but there is no word on the cause. She is being treated. Officials said without the human help, the baby hawks wouldn't have made it on their own.

The rescue location was not disclosed.