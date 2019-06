- The Clearwater Threshers are offering a special promotion this weekend to as tribute to first responders.

This Saturday, June 22, the Clearwater Threshers will host First Responders Night as they take on the Daytona Tortugas at 6:30 p.m.

All first responders will receive a free ticket to the game and may purchase additional tickets for $5 each.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit Operation Restore, a program at Tampa's Franciscan Center that helps first responders cope with severe trauma.

The event will feature a pregame parade of vehicles, a K9 demo during the seventh inning stretch and post-​​​​​​game fireworks. There will also be police and fire department vehicles outside the stadium for fans to explore.

First responders can pick up tickets with a proper ID at Spectrum Field’s BayCare box office. Gates open at 5 p.m.