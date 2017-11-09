Search underway for possible large cat loose in Myakka City

- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are searching for a possible large cat on the loose.

MCSO says someone called around 7 p.m. after seeing 3-4 large animals in the area off Crosby Road in Myakka City.

Deputies and FWC were searching the ground and from the air but had not located any large cats.

Anyone who has information is asked to call either MCSO or FWC - or dial 911.

