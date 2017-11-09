Search underway for possible large cat loose in Myakka City

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Nov 09 2017 08:37PM EST

Updated: Nov 09 2017 09:31PM EST

MYAKKA CITY (FOX 13) - The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are searching for a possible large cat on the loose.

MCSO says someone called around 7 p.m. after seeing 3-4 large animals in the area off Crosby Road in Myakka City.

Deputies and FWC were searching the ground and from the air but had not located any large cats.

Anyone who has information is asked to call either MCSO or FWC - or dial 911.

