- Investigators are growing more concerned for the safety of a woman who went missing in February.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office first alerted the public about Keyonna Cole's disappearance Feb. 16. Since then, Keyonna missed an appointment with the State Attorney's Office regarding an attempted murder case in which she was the victim and her unborn child was killed.

Keyonna Cole, 28, was last seen Feb. 10 around 11 p.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Brooksville, Florida.

No one has seen or talked to her since.

Anyone with information about Cole's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective N. Stevens at the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

Continue reading below

To remain anonymous, call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477)

Keyonna Cole was described as a 5-foot 6-inch tall black female, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.