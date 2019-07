- A little girl who was found in her family's backyard pool in Clearwater earlier this week has died.

Clearwater police said the toddler's parents were at their home on Monday evening when they could not find their daughter, 22-month-old Lanita Vasilivena Bykov.

The girl's father went to search for her, and found her in the pool.

Police said Lanita was first taken to Morton Plant Hospital, then transferred to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa later on Monday night.

The child died Thursday evening at the hospital, police said.

