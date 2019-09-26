< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Toll road project may cost some in St. Pete their homes
By Dan Matics, FOX 13 News
Posted Sep 26 2019 09:42PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 26 2019 06:33PM EDT Toll road project may cost some in St. Pete their homes h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Toll road project may cost some in St. Pete their homes <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Toll road project may cost some in St. Pete their homes&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/toll-road-project-may-cost-some-in-st-pete-their-homes" data-title="Toll road project may cost some in St. Pete their homes" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/toll-road-project-may-cost-some-in-st-pete-their-homes" addthis:title="Toll road project may cost some in St. Pete their homes"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430442603.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430442603");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_430442603_430427002_142226"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_430442603_430427002_142226";this.videosJson='[{"id":"430427002","video":"609215","title":"FDOT%20may%20bulldoze%20homes%20to%20build%20toll%20roads%20in%20St.%20Pete","caption":"About%2016%20houses%20in%20the%20Meadowlawn%20community%20of%20St.%20Petersburg%20could%20become%20the%20location%20of%20new%20express%20toll%20roads%20along%20I-275.%20Homeowners%20have%20been%20told%20there%27s%20nothing%20they%20can%20do%20about%20it.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F26%2FFDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_0_7677584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F26%2FFDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_roads_in_S_609215_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664145161%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DI0UUfg_jh9QYyneuy2Amz1H-P9w","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ftoll-road-project-may-cost-some-in-st-pete-their-homes"}},"createDate":"Sep 26 2019 06:33PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_430442603_430427002_142226",video:"609215",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_0_7677584_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"About%252016%2520houses%2520in%2520the%2520Meadowlawn%2520community%2520of%2520St.%2520Petersburg%2520could%2520become%2520the%2520location%2520of%2520new%2520express%2520toll%2520roads%2520along%2520I-275.%2520Homeowners%2520have%2520been%2520told%2520there%2527s%2520nothing%2520they%2520can%2520do%2520about%2520it.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/26/FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_roads_in_S_609215_1800.mp4?Expires=1664145161&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=I0UUfg_jh9QYyneuy2Amz1H-P9w",eventLabel:"FDOT%20may%20bulldoze%20homes%20to%20build%20toll%20roads%20in%20St.%20Pete-430427002",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ftoll-road-project-may-cost-some-in-st-pete-their-homes"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Dan Matics, FOX 13 News
Posted Sep 26 2019 09:42PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 26 2019 06:33PM EDT id="photoCarousel-430442603" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430442603-0">6 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430442603-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_2_7677586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430442603-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_2_7677586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430442603-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_2_20190926223248"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/seg%20a_1569548487781.JPG_7677847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430442603-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="seg a_1569548487781.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/seg%20b_1569548485081.JPG_7677846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430442603-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="seg b_1569548485081.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/full_1569548485080_7677845_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430442603-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="full_1569548485080.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_3_7677587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430442603-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_3_20190926223250"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_0_7677584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430442603-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_0_20190926223244"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-430442603-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_2_7677586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_2_20190926223248"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/seg%20a_1569548487781.JPG_7677847_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="seg a_1569548487781.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/seg%20b_1569548485081.JPG_7677846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="seg b_1569548485081.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/full_1569548485080_7677845_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="" title="full_1569548485080.JPG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/toll-road-project-may-cost-some-in-st-pete-their-homes" data-title="Toll roads may cost some in St. Pete their homes" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/toll-road-project-may-cost-some-in-st-pete-their-homes" addthis:title="Toll roads may cost some in St. Pete their homes" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/toll-road-project-may-cost-some-in-st-pete-their-homes";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Dan\x20Matics\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430442603" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Many would love to be able to get from St. Pete to Tampa, during rush hour, without bumper-to-bumper traffic, but what if the tradeoff for a smooth commute would cost you your home?</p><p>For TC Miller, he'll take the traffic. His home is one of 16 in the Meadowlawn neighborhood that could be bulldozed to make way for a project that would bring toll express lanes to Interstate 275, stretching from the Tampa side of the Howard Frankland Bridge to the I-175 interchange, next to Tropicana Field in south St. Petersburg.</p><p>The land would be used by the Florida Department of Transportation to meet environmental requirements for the project.</p><p>"Unfortunately, we need ponds for water treatment," Kirk Bogen, an engineer with FDOT told FOX 13.</p><p>Bogen hopes his agency will be able to find another way to get the job done without taking people's homes, but it won't be easy.</p> <div id='continue-text-430442603' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-430442603' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430442603' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430442603', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '430442603'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Miller, meanwhile, bought his home in 1977 and it's now paid off. He said the memories aren't worth any amount of cash he could be offered for the property.</p><p>"It's special to us now because that's where my kids and grandkids have grown," Miller said. "We've heard of eminent domain, and they don't care."</p><p>The $390 million project runs in three segments, one of which will include continuity improvements on I-275 between St. Pete and the Skyway Bridge, with the goal of reducing the number of lanes drivers have to cross to get to their exits.</p><p>Bogen said the plan also calls for the addition of more noise barriers.</p><p>"The Tampa Bay area is a growing region," he said. "We have people that are moving into this region daily. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/juror-asks-to-be-excused-after-emotional-testimony-from-victim-s-mother-in-ritchie-sentencing" title="Juror asks to be excused after emotional testimony from victim's mother in Ritchie sentencing" data-articleId="430437117" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_0_7677467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_0_7677467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_0_7677467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_0_7677467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_0_7677467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Granville Ritchie was found guilty of murdering 9-year-old Felicia Willaims Wednesday. Thursday, during his sentencing, a juror became emotional and asked to be excused after Williams' mother gave her victim statement." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Juror asks to be excused after emotional testimony from victim's mother in Ritchie sentencing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 08:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Felicia Demerson's piercing glare was aimed directly at her 9-year-old daughter's killer, Granville Ritchie in the courtroom Thursday.</p><p>The day before, a jury found Ritchie guilty of killing the little girl and dumping her body over the Courtney Campbell Causeway bridge in 2014. The same jury must now decide whether Ritchie will get life or the death penalty.</p><p>During the first day of Ritchie's sentencing, Demerson read her victim statement to the courtroom. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/oldsmar-bmx-track-still-closed-due-to-safety-concerns" title="Oldsmar BMX track still closed due to safety concerns" data-articleId="430424430" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Safety_problems_cause_Oldsmar_to_close_B_0_7677508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Safety_problems_cause_Oldsmar_to_close_B_0_7677508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Safety_problems_cause_Oldsmar_to_close_B_0_7677508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Safety_problems_cause_Oldsmar_to_close_B_0_7677508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Safety_problems_cause_Oldsmar_to_close_B_0_7677508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The BMX track in Oldsmar closed back in April and city officials are still trying to figure out when it might reopen." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oldsmar BMX track still closed due to safety concerns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 06:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>What was once vibrant is now vacant. Oldsmar's BMX track has been closed for months and city leaders are unclear about when riders will be jumping dirt again.</p><p>"We just received a structural assessment report that basically said we have to renovate the hill structure," said Felicia Donnelly, the city's assistant manager. "We started seeing some shifting of the wall structure, which isn't uncommon here in Florida."</p><p>The track has had structural issues dating back to 2015, so the city hired an engineering firm, which confirmed the worst: It wasn't safe.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/mother-arrested-in-child-s-death-in-hillsborough-county" title="Sheriff: Intoxicated mother carried child into deep waters of Bullfrog Creek, where he drowned" data-articleId="430354806" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Mother_accused_in_son_s_drowning_3_7677200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Mother_accused_in_son_s_drowning_3_7677200_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Mother_accused_in_son_s_drowning_3_7677200_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Mother_accused_in_son_s_drowning_3_7677200_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Mother_accused_in_son_s_drowning_3_7677200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="When it happened, the July drowning of a 9-year-old in a creek in Gibsonton seemed to be a horrible accident, but the sheriff's office says the boy was actually on his mother's back in the water and she was under the influence when he went under." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sheriff: Intoxicated mother carried child into deep waters of Bullfrog Creek, where he drowned</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 07:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 09:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nearly two months after the drowning death of 9-year-old Bentley Long, his mother has been accused of carrying him into the deep waters that took his life, the sheriff announced.</p><p>On Thursday morning, 28-year-old Tabatha Long was taken into custody and faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child.</p><p>On the last day of July , dive teams with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to Bullfrog Creek in Gibsonton after learning a boy went missing in the murky waters. Later, his body was pulled from the creek.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> Featured Videos

Clearwater For Youth scholarship program makes education dreams come true

Toll road project may cost some in St. Pete their homes

Juror asks to be excused after emotional testimony from victim's mother in Ritchie sentencing

Lawyer, former EPA employee running for Clearwater mayor as sea turtle data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Scholarship_helps_aspiring_teacher_achie_1_7677762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Scholarship_helps_aspiring_teacher_achie_1_7677762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Scholarship_helps_aspiring_teacher_achie_1_7677762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Scholarship_helps_aspiring_teacher_achie_1_7677762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Clearwater For Youth scholarship program makes education dreams come true</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/clearwater-for-youth-scholarship-program-makes-education-dreams-come-true" data-title="Scholarship program helps students avoid debt" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/clearwater-for-youth-scholarship-program-makes-education-dreams-come-true" addthis:title="Scholarship program helps students avoid debt" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/toll-road-project-may-cost-some-in-st-pete-their-homes" > <h3>Toll road project may cost some in St. Pete their homes</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/toll-road-project-may-cost-some-in-st-pete-their-homes" data-title="Toll roads may cost some in St. Pete their homes" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/toll-road-project-may-cost-some-in-st-pete-their-homes" addthis:title="Toll roads may cost some in St. Pete their homes" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/juror-asks-to-be-excused-after-emotional-testimony-from-victim-s-mother-in-ritchie-sentencing" > <h3>Juror asks to be excused after emotional testimony from victim's mother in Ritchie sentencing</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/juror-asks-to-be-excused-after-emotional-testimony-from-victim-s-mother-in-ritchie-sentencing" data-title="Ritchie juror gets emotional, asks to be excused" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/juror-asks-to-be-excused-after-emotional-testimony-from-victim-s-mother-in-ritchie-sentencing" addthis:title="Ritchie juror gets emotional, asks to be excused" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lawyer-former-epa-employee-running-for-clearwater-mayor-as-sea-turtle" > <h3>Lawyer, former EPA employee running for Clearwater mayor as sea turtle</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/lawyer-former-epa-employee-running-for-clearwater-mayor-as-sea-turtle" data-title="Former EPA employee running for mayor as turtle" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/lawyer-former-epa-employee-running-for-clearwater-mayor-as-sea-turtle" addthis:title="Former EPA employee running for mayor as turtle" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4098_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4098"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/toll-road-project-may-cost-some-in-st-pete-their-homes" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_2_7677586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_2_7677586_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_2_7677586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_2_7677586_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/FDOT_may_bulldoze_homes_to_build_toll_ro_2_7677586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Toll road project may cost some in St. Pete their homes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/juror-asks-to-be-excused-after-emotional-testimony-from-victim-s-mother-in-ritchie-sentencing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_1_7677468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_1_7677468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_1_7677468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_1_7677468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_1_7677468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Juror asks to be excused after emotional testimony from victim's mother in Ritchie sentencing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lawyer-former-epa-employee-running-for-clearwater-mayor-as-sea-turtle"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Mayoral_candidate_s_turtle_costume_is_more_1_20190926223504"/> </figure> <h3>Lawyer, former EPA employee running for Clearwater mayor as sea turtle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-raises-13m-after-pelosi-announces-impeachment-inquiry-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="President Donald Trump (left) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (right). (Photos: Drew Angerer/Getty and Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Getty)" title="Trump Pelosi split"/> </figure> <h3>Trump raises $13M after Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/virginia-girl-says-classmates-pinned-her-down-cut-her-dreadlocks-on-playground"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Still0926_00006_1569536287925.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Virginia girl says classmates pinned her down, cut her dreadlocks on playground</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 