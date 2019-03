- Captain Rick Sutton is one of the Tampa Bay area’s premiere shellers, or people who collect seashells.

Here are some of his favorite places to go shelling in the Tampa Bay area:

Indian Rocks beach

Redington Beach

St. Pete Beach

Treasure Island Beach

Caladesi and Honeymoon Island

The north end of Clearwater Beach

Anclote Key

Blind Pass

Along the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Sutton notes that any area might be productive after a storm or during a low tide.

For the best results, though, you may want to hit the road. He says the very best places are further south. Sutton says Marco Island, 10,000 Islands, and the Florida Keys are the best shelling in Florida.