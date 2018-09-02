TPD investigating double homicide

Posted: Sep 02 2018 02:27PM EDT

Updated: Sep 02 2018 02:30PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to solve a double homicide that happened last Friday. 

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 9500 block of North 10th Street in North Tampa. There, officers found Marcus Bowden and Alberlean East suffering from gunshot wounds. Bowden was pronounced dead at the scene, East was transported to a hospital where he later died. 

Investigators say it’s likely the victims knew the suspects. 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS. 
 

