- Sky taxis zipping from Tampa to downtown St. Petersburg may seem like plans in futuristic world — but Tampa Bay's transit authority wants to be ahead of the curve in evaluating this mode.

The Transit Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, which serves Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, and Pinellas counties, was formed in part to help evaluate certain modes of transit as well as create connectivity between counties.

Pinellas County Commissioner Janet Long told members during a Friday TBARTA committee meeting that there are two opportunities that she wants the board to further discuss, one being the idea of a cable-propelled transit system, also considered gondolas — a concept that has been brought up before and now may be on a future TBARTA agenda to discuss, as well as sky taxis.

Long didn't mention details on the sky taxi system, but said she's had conversations with Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano about the possibilities.

