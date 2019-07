- The woman who was arrested after turning her estranged husband’s guns over to police – claiming she was in fear for her safety – will only face a charge of trespassing, the state attorney announced Wednesday.

Brian Haas says Courtney Taylor Irby will be charged with misdemeanor trespassing, not the more serious counts of armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm that already landed her behind bars for two days.

Last month, Irby ​​​​​told police that she had a temporary injunction against Joseph Irby, broke into his apartment while he was in jail, and collected his guns. Police, in turn, arrested her.

Haas, though, disputed Mrs. Irby’s account of their altercation back on June 14, claiming that there was no divorce hearing, as she had claimed, and that she likely “over-exaggerated” the altercation in which Joseph Irby bumped his car into hers after a domestic dispute.

“There is no evidence to suggest that Mr. Irby tried to kill Mrs. Irby. There is no evidence to suggest that Mr. Irby tried to run Mrs. Irby off the road,” Haas insisted.

Haas says Mrs. Irby had actually gone into her husband’s apartment to grab several items to pawn, including watches, a GoPro camera, kid’ items, and the guns. But he decided to drop the other charges and let a civil court deal with the divorce.

“I am not charging Mrs. Irby in connection with any crimes related to the taking of objects located inside the apartment. The division of marital and mon-marital property is best left to the divorce judge,” he added.

