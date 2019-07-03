< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Trespassing charge for woman who turned husband's guns over to police addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/trespassing-charge-for-woman-who-turned-husband-s-guns-over-to-police" addthis:title="Trespassing charge for woman who turned husband's guns over to police"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416143554.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416143554");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416143554-416146201"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-16h46m41s079_1562186819177_7473309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-16h46m41s079_1562186819177_7473309_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-16h46m41s079_1562186819177_7473309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-16h46m41s079_1562186819177_7473309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-16h46m41s079_1562186819177_7473309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtney Irby" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Courtney Irby</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416143554-416146201" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-16h46m41s079_1562186819177_7473309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-16h46m41s079_1562186819177_7473309_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-16h46m41s079_1562186819177_7473309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-16h46m41s079_1562186819177_7473309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-16h46m41s079_1562186819177_7473309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtney Irby" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Courtney Irby</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 03 2019 04:37PM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 05:06PM EDT style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/After_alleged_abuse__woman_stole__turned_1_7432301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Woman arrested for taking alleged abuser's guns</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKELAND, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The woman who was arrested after turning her estranged husband’s guns over to police – claiming she was in fear for her safety – will only face a charge of trespassing, the state attorney announced Wednesday.</p><p>Brian Haas says Courtney Taylor Irby will be charged with misdemeanor trespassing, not the more serious counts of armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm that already landed her behind bars for two days.</p><p>Last month, Irby told police that she had a temporary injunction against Joseph Irby, broke into his apartment while he was in jail, and collected his guns. Police, in turn, arrested her.</p><p>Haas, though, disputed Mrs. Irby’s account of their altercation back on June 14, claiming that there was no divorce hearing, as she had claimed, and that she likely “over-exaggerated” the altercation in which Joseph Irby bumped his car into hers after a domestic dispute.</p><p>“There is no evidence to suggest that Mr. Irby tried to kill Mrs. Irby. There is no evidence to suggest that Mr. Irby tried to run Mrs. Irby off the road,” Haas insisted.</p> <div id='continue-text-416143554' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-416143554' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-416143554' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-416143554', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '416143554'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Haas says Mrs. Irby had actually gone into her husband’s apartment to grab several items to pawn, including watches, a GoPro camera, kid’ items, and the guns. But he decided to drop the other charges and let a civil court deal with the divorce.</p><p>“I am not charging Mrs. Irby in connection with any crimes related to the taking of objects located inside the apartment. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Alligator_attacks_dog_at_Hillsborough_Co_7_7473066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Alligator_attacks_dog_at_Hillsborough_Co_7_7473066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Alligator_attacks_dog_at_Hillsborough_Co_7_7473066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Alligator_attacks_dog_at_Hillsborough_Co_7_7473066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Alligator_attacks_dog_at_Hillsborough_Co_7_7473066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Tampa man took his dog to a Hillsborough County park to play a game of fetch, only to have his beloved pet attacked by an alligator." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dog attacked by alligator at Tampa park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 04:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 05:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A game of catch went horribly wrong when a Tampa man’s black lab chased a ball into a pond and into the mouth of an alligator.</p><p>Blair Haynes said the trip to Lake Park, with his 95-pound black lab, George, was like any other.</p><p>"We come here almost every day for the past two years," Haynes told FOX 13 News. “Once we get out of the woodsy area, I always throw the ball into this pond."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/fort-meade-man-arrested-after-unprovoked-punch-leads-to-death-of-victim-deputies-say" title="Polk sheriff: Man dies after being sucker-punched at a bar" data-articleId="416080711" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/SHANE%20BARRINGTON_1562163997916.jpg_7472115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/SHANE%20BARRINGTON_1562163997916.jpg_7472115_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/SHANE%20BARRINGTON_1562163997916.jpg_7472115_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/SHANE%20BARRINGTON_1562163997916.jpg_7472115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/SHANE%20BARRINGTON_1562163997916.jpg_7472115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Polk sheriff: Man dies after being sucker-punched at a bar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 10:22AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 04:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A funeral service was held at the Fort Green Baptist Church today for 54-year-old William Forrester.</p><p>He died last week after what appears to be a random attack June 22 at a bar on the Hardee and Polk county lines.</p><p>"This 54-year-old man shouldn't be dead except for the felonious actions of this individual," said Sheriff Grady Judd about the 35-year-old accused of punching Forrester, Shane Barrington. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/giant-flag-painted-on-home-lawn-in-plant-city" title="Giant flag painted on home's lawn in Plant City" data-articleId="416144877" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/vlcsnap-2019-07-03-16h38m13s085_1562186394697_7472962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/vlcsnap-2019-07-03-16h38m13s085_1562186394697_7472962_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/vlcsnap-2019-07-03-16h38m13s085_1562186394697_7472962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/vlcsnap-2019-07-03-16h38m13s085_1562186394697_7472962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/vlcsnap-2019-07-03-16h38m13s085_1562186394697_7472962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Giant flag painted on home's lawn in Plant City</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 04:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A local resident painted a massive flag on his front lawn on the eve of the Fourth of July in Plant City.</p><p>Jason Stanley said he initially put up a few flags in celebration of Independence Day outside of his home on Joe McIntosh Road, but decided he wanted to make a grander display in support of the military, law enforcement and President Trump.</p><p>"I'm a true believer that if it wasn't for soldiers and law enforcement being there for us and giving their lives on duty, that I wouldn't be able to do this," Stanley told Featured Videos id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/made-in-tampa-bay-flutter-fetti-largo"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/Celebrations_made_custom_with_confetti_f_3_7473253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Celebrations_made_custom_with_confetti_f_3_20190703202108"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Colorful company in Largo makes celebrations special with custom confetti</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/what-you-need-to-know-before-you-go-scalloping"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-17h05m03s200_1562187947123_7473362_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-07-03-17h05m03s200_1562187947123.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>What you need to know before you go scalloping</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dog-attacked-by-alligator-at-tampa-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/DOG%20ATTACKED%20BY%20GATOR_1562186708981.jpg_7472974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="DOG ATTACKED BY GATOR_1562186708981.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dog attacked by alligator at Tampa park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/more-than-just-a-store-it-s-an-experience"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-15h11m07s365_1562181134437_7473003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-07-03-15h11m07s365_1562181134437.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>More than just a store, it's an experience</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/what-you-need-to-know-before-you-go-scalloping" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-17h05m03s200_1562187947123_7473362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-17h05m03s200_1562187947123_7473362_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-17h05m03s200_1562187947123_7473362_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-17h05m03s200_1562187947123_7473362_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-17h05m03s200_1562187947123_7473362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>What you need to know before you go scalloping</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/trespassing-charge-for-woman-who-turned-husband-s-guns-over-to-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-16h46m41s079_1562186819177_7473309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-16h46m41s079_1562186819177_7473309_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-16h46m41s079_1562186819177_7473309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-16h46m41s079_1562186819177_7473309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/still-2019-07-03-16h46m41s079_1562186819177_7473309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtney&#x20;Irby" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trespassing charge for woman who turned husband's guns over to police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dog-attacked-by-alligator-at-tampa-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/DOG%20ATTACKED%20BY%20GATOR_1562186708981.jpg_7472974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/DOG%20ATTACKED%20BY%20GATOR_1562186708981.jpg_7472974_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/DOG%20ATTACKED%20BY%20GATOR_1562186708981.jpg_7472974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/DOG%20ATTACKED%20BY%20GATOR_1562186708981.jpg_7472974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/DOG%20ATTACKED%20BY%20GATOR_1562186708981.jpg_7472974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dog attacked by alligator at Tampa park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arte-johnson-famous-for-slew-of-funny-characters-on-1960s-show-laugh-in-dies-at-90" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/getty_artejohnsonfile_070319_1562185785535_7473044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/getty_artejohnsonfile_070319_1562185785535_7473044_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/getty_artejohnsonfile_070319_1562185785535_7473044_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/getty_artejohnsonfile_070319_1562185785535_7473044_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/getty_artejohnsonfile_070319_1562185785535_7473044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Arte&#x20;Johnson&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Bob&#x20;Olsen&#x2f;Toronto&#x20;Star&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arte Johnson, famous for slew of funny characters on 1960s show ‘Laugh-In,' dies at 90</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/giant-flag-painted-on-home-lawn-in-plant-city" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/vlcsnap-2019-07-03-16h38m13s085_1562186394697_7472962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/vlcsnap-2019-07-03-16h38m13s085_1562186394697_7472962_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/vlcsnap-2019-07-03-16h38m13s085_1562186394697_7472962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/vlcsnap-2019-07-03-16h38m13s085_1562186394697_7472962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/vlcsnap-2019-07-03-16h38m13s085_1562186394697_7472962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Giant flag painted on 