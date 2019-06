Related Headlines Memorial made for Bayshore crash victims

- Nineteen months after a mother and her one-year-old baby girl were struck and killed on Bayshore Boulevard, the two young men accused in the crash have been given a trial date: December 2, 2019.

In court Wednesday, the prosecutor and defense attorneys for each of the defendants hammered out all the details leading up to the two-week trial.

They will be tried together with dozens of witnesses expected to testify, explains Defense attorney John Fitzgibbons.

"It’s a massive case with 50 to 60 witnesses. We've worked hard to put this schedule together with three lawyers here," he said.

Prosecutors say last May, Cameron Herrin and John Barrineau were racing on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa. Court records say Herrin, who was behind the wheel of a Mustang, was moving at 102 miles per hour seconds before the crash. But he hit the brakes, reducing his speed to between 30 to 40 mph before impact.

Continue reading below

In court, prosecutor Aaron Hubband told the judge he plans to use an expert from California.

"He's an accident reconstruction guy that he was brought to the case to verify some of the data we retrieved from the Ford Mustang vehicle," explained Hubbard.

While both sides line up their experts, images of a twisted stroller and two innocent lives lost may have the biggest impact on the jury.