<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423546268" data-article-version="1.0">Trial date set in 2020 for accused Seminole Heights killer</h1> <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/trial-date-set-in-2020-for-accused-seminole-heights-killer">FOX 13 News staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 09:59AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 10:01AM EDT</span></p>
</div> <aside id='related-headlines423546268' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/attorneys-jailhouse-recordings-with-howell-donaldson-could-jeopardize-a-fair-trial">
<span>Defense fights to stop jail recordings' release</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/accused-seminole-heights-killer-tells-parents-they-re-killing-me-in-jail">
<span>Donaldson jailhouse conversations with parents</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/accused-seminole-heights-killer-says-he-feels-96-after-14-months-in-jail">
<span>Accused serial killer says jail has made him ill</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/suspected-serial-killer-competent-to-stand-trial-doctors-say">
<span>Doctors: Suspected serial killer can face trial</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside> href="/news/local-news/accused-seminole-heights-killer-tells-parents-they-re-killing-me-in-jail"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/03/Howell_Donaldson_talks_to_parents_from_j_1_6979967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Donaldson jailhouse conversations with parents</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/accused-seminole-heights-killer-says-he-feels-96-after-14-months-in-jail"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/29/Suspected_killer_complains_about_jail_co_3_6691850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Accused serial killer says jail has made him ill</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/suspected-serial-killer-competent-to-stand-trial-doctors-say"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/26/Doctors__Suspected_serial_killer_can_fac_1_5852832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Doctors: Suspected serial killer can face trial</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A tentative court date in 2020 has been set for Howell Donaldson III.</p><p>Donaldson was 24 years old when he was arrested in November 2017. He is accused of killing four innocent people in Seminole Heights. The trial is scheduled for August 10, 2020.</p><p>Months ago, he complained to the judge about how miserable he has been in jail. During a jailhouse call with his parents, he vocalized similar complaints. Those phone calls were released to the media in April.</p><p>"I am literally trying to get through every day," Donaldson is heard saying. </p><p>In the following month, Hillsborough County public defender Dana Herce-Fulgueira said the public has no right to hear those conversations and could jeopardize a fair trial. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flooding causes road closures in Bradenton</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 01:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Heavy rain closed a section of 9th Street W in Bradenton this morning. </p><p>Bradenton police shut down part of the intersection. A few cars made it through but they had some trouble and many ended up turning around.</p><p>The rain hit the Manatee County area hard this morning. Local side streets also experienced minor flooding, and some areas lost power.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-for-kidnapping-uber-eats-driver-in-new-port-richey" title="Man arrested for kidnapping Uber Eats driver in New Port Richey" data-articleId="423741552" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/brian%20medina%20mug%20pasco_1565794615414.jpg_7592098_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/brian%20medina%20mug%20pasco_1565794615414.jpg_7592098_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/brian%20medina%20mug%20pasco_1565794615414.jpg_7592098_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/brian%20medina%20mug%20pasco_1565794615414.jpg_7592098_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/brian%20medina%20mug%20pasco_1565794615414.jpg_7592098_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Pasco County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested for kidnapping Uber Eats driver in New Port Richey</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:56AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies arrested a man accused of kidnapping an Uber Eats driver in New Port Richey early Thursday morning.</p><p>According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Brian Medina approached the female driver as she was loading her vehicle with food at the Denny's in New Port Richey around 3 a.m. Thursday.</p><p>Deputies said Medina got into the passenger seat and told the victim to start driving, claiming he had a gun. He then forcibly took the victim's cell phone, and repeatedly grabbed her breasts against her will, investigators said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/-smoky-haze-prompts-polk-school-evacuation" title=""Smoky haze" prompts Polk school evacuation" data-articleId="423733271" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/515c359d-cfea-4168-a78c-efb15849f7a5_1565791034639_7591879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/515c359d-cfea-4168-a78c-efb15849f7a5_1565791034639_7591879_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/515c359d-cfea-4168-a78c-efb15849f7a5_1565791034639_7591879_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/515c359d-cfea-4168-a78c-efb15849f7a5_1565791034639_7591879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/515c359d-cfea-4168-a78c-efb15849f7a5_1565791034639_7591879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WHPD photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"Smoky haze" prompts Polk school evacuation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 09:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Winter Haven say a school has been evacuated due to smoke inside the building.</p><p>The Language and Literacy Academy on 330 Avenue C SE was emptied due to what police called “a smoky haze.” Students and staff were safely moved to a church across the street.</p><p>Winter Haven firefighters are working to determine the source of the smoke. They say there is no visible fire, but they are sweeping through the school to be sure.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/baum-ave-market-more-than-a-food-hall">
<h3>Baum Ave Market: More than a food hall</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uber-driver-surprises-passenger-with-dress-and-gift-card-in-heartwarming-act-of-kindness">
<h3>Uber driver surprises passenger with dress and gift card in heartwarming act of kindness</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/-small-town-charm-and-plenty-of-history-in-safety-harbor">
<h3>"Small-town charm" and plenty of history in Safety Harbor</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/florida-mom-has-a-magical-day-at-walt-disney-world-after-kids-head-to-first-day-of-school">
<h3>Florida mom has a magical day at Walt Disney World after kids head to first day of school</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div> Ave Market: More than a food hall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uber-driver-surprises-passenger-with-dress-and-gift-card-in-heartwarming-act-of-kindness"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/MIYAH%20JABS%20INSTAGRAM_uber%20surprise_081419_1565805042604.png_7592602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Miyah_Jabs/ Instagram" title="MIYAH JABS INSTAGRAM_uber surprise_081419_1565805042604.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Uber driver surprises passenger with dress and gift card in heartwarming act of kindness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/-small-town-charm-and-plenty-of-history-in-safety-harbor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/12/Drone_Zone__Safety_Harbor_1_7587951_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Drone_Zone__Safety_Harbor_1_20190812202244"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>"Small-town charm" and plenty of history in Safety Harbor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/florida-mom-has-a-magical-day-at-walt-disney-world-after-kids-head-to-first-day-of-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/LISA%20DINOTO%20GLASSNER_walt%20disney%20world%20first%20day%20of%20school_081419_1565795259970.png_7592099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Lisa DiNoto Glassner" title="LISA DINOTO GLASSNER_walt disney world first day of school_081419_1565795259970.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida mom has a magical day at Walt Disney World after kids head to first day of school</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 